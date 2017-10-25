Police: Burglar caught after coming back to steal more

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey police say a burglar got caught after he went back to steal more from a store he robbed earlier in the night.

The Jersey Journal reports the burglar was arrested Tuesday after breaking into a Jersey City Family Dollar twice early that morning. Jersey City police say officers responded to the store after an alarm sounded after 1 a.m. They found the burglar walking south with two buckets full of deodorants. He attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. Surveillance video shows the burglar originally stole headphones in the first break-in, but later returned to steal the deodorants.