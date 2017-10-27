Gold Star father stumps in New Jersey for governor candidate

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The Gold Star father who has criticized President Donald Trump campaigned in New Jersey for the Democratic candidate for governor.

Khizr Khan on Thursday rallied in support of Phil Murphy at the Collingswood Community Center and at an event in Princeton. Khan says New Jersey voters will be setting “the nation’s moral compass” on election day. Khan has criticized Trump, a Republican, since he spoke at the Democratic National Convention last year. His son was killed in Iraq in 2004. He’s the latest in a list of high-profile personalities, including Hillary and Bill Clinton, to campaign for Murphy. Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 election to succeed GOP Gov. Chris Christie, who is term limited.