Candidates offer plans on opioid addiction but details murky

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The two top party candidates running to succeed Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey are promising multi-faceted plans on the state’s opioid crisis, but have fleshed out few details on how to finance the efforts.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno both say they recognize opioid addiction as an illness that requires state attention. Murphy stresses expanding the availability of treatment. Guadagno is calling for a regional coalition to confront the epidemic. Both candidates have put forward plans to address the disease that killed nearly 2,000 people in 2015 in the state. But neither candidate has specified what their plans would cost and what metrics they’d use to determine whether the proposals are succeeding. Christie, a Republican, is term limited. Election Day is Nov. 7.