Gizmodrome – Summer’s Coming

Gizmodrome is a rock supergroup formed in Italy in 2017. The four-piece band consists of Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Level 42 bassist Mark King, Italian keyboardist Vittorio Cosma, and guitarist Adrian Belew who played for King Crimson, the Talking Heads and many others.

The group’s debut album, Gizmodrome, was recorded in Milan in over two weeks in Summer 2016 and Spring 2017.

facebook.com/Gizmodrome/

www.gizmodrome.net

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)