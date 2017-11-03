Ocean County settles sex harassment suit against freeholder

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Ocean County has settled a sexual harassment lawsuit against its freeholder director for $550,000.

The settlement was disclosed in a legal document obtained by the Asbury Park Press .

Republican Freeholder Director Joseph Vicari had been named in a 2014 sexual harassment and discrimination suit filed by former Ocean County building services general supervisor Rosemary Mennona.

According to legal documents, Mennona claimed Vicari had instructed a county contractor to make unwanted sexual advances toward her. The contractor was fired in 2014 following an investigation by the Asbury Park Press that uncovered pornographic images in his official government email.

John Sahradnik, a lawyer representing the county, said the settlement was a business decision.

Vicari is seeking his 13th term in Tuesday’s election.

