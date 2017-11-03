The Latest: Menendez jurors hear closing arguments

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend are making their closing arguments at the pair’s bribery trial.

They are following the prosecution’s closing argument Thursday. The arguments are expected to last through the day, and jurors are expected to begin deliberations on Monday.

The Democratic senator from New Jersey and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL’-genn) face multiple counts of bribery and fraud. Prosecutors allege Menendez took gifts from Melgen in exchange for lobbying executive branch officials on behalf of his business interests. One of those interests was an $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute.

An attorney for Melgen called the government’s case “nothing but speculation,” built on emails and assumptions with no direct evidence of bribery.

A prosecutor told jurors Menendez acted as Melgen’s “personal senator.”