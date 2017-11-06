Jackie Greene – Modern Lives

Hailed as “the Prince of Americana” by the New York Times, Jackie Greene has always had a knack for capturing the human experience in all its messy, emotional complexity, and on his new EP, ‘The Modern Lives – Vol 1,’ he draws inspiration from some of the great social paradoxes of our 21st century world: that the technology designed to simplify our lives can actually complicate them in ways we’d never imagined, that the most crowded cities can actually be the loneliest places to live, that the constructs meant to connect us to each other can actually leave us feeling more isolated than ever. Greene’s been chasing a sense of authentic human connection through art ever since his teenage years, when he began self-recording and releasing his own music in central California. After a critically acclaimed independent debut, he signed his first record deal and embarked on a lifetime of recording and touring that would see him supporting the likes of BB King, Mark Knopfler, Susan Tedeschi, and Taj Mahal, in addition to gracing festival stages from Bonnaroo to Outside Lands. The New York Times hailed his “spiritual balladry,” Bob Weir anointed him the “cowboy poet” of Americana and blues, and the San Francisco Chronicle raved that he has “a natural and intuitive connection with… just about any musical instrument.”

