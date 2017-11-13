New Atlantic City mayor may gain from predecessor’s pain

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City voters ousted their mayor out after a single term in which five of the city’s 12 casinos shut down and the state seized control of its assets and major decision making power.

But Atlantic City appears to be on the rebound, and the incoming mayor, Democrat Frank Gilliam Jr., stands to benefit from a turnaround that began under the man he defeated Tuesday, Republican Don Guardian.

While Guardian dealt with major problems, Atlantic City also began a recovery under Guardian whose fruits could blossom early in a Gilliam administration.

A wave of new development is coming, including the reopening of the former Trump Taj Majal as a Hard Rock casino resort, the possible reopening of the former Revel casino and the opening of Stockton University’s satellite campus.