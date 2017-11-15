Convicted drug dealer pleads guilty to distribution charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A convicted New Jersey drug dealer has admitted to his role in a cocaine distribution operation.



NJ.com reports 37-year-old Bobby Williams, of Trenton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two cocaine distribution charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Williams admitted conspiring to distribute a total of 1.72 kilograms of cocaine and 82.9 grams of crack cocaine during a hearing.

Authorities say Williams was arrested in 2016 after a series of raids that targeted Mercer County and suburban Philadelphia. Investigators say Williams led a gang-affiliated operation that supplied drugs to central New Jersey along with towns in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

Williams had spent time in prison following a 2007 drug conviction.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

