Panel approves new rules for transgender student athletes

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Transgender high school athletes in New Jersey no longer need documentation to support their gender identity.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Wednesday approved a policy that allows athletes to simply notify the school administration if they want to change gender. Previously, they needed a doctor’s note or official documentation.

The organization says the transgender community didn’t believe students should have to prove their transgender status.

An appeals process will be available to schools to raise concerns about safety or competitive imbalance.