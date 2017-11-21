Local News |
Nov 21, 2017
Brookdale Campus Alerted to Assualt
Monday afternoon two female students at Brookdale Community College’s Licroft campus reported that they we groped by an unknown male suspect in separate incidents.
According to an email sent out campus wide later yesterday afternoon the offense happened at the Center for Visual Arts building. The campus police were alerted and searched the area for the suspect, who was not found.
Anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to contact the Brookdale Police at 732.224.2222.