Chris Christie gets road named for him in home county

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may be deeply unpopular in his state, but in his home county he now has a road named after him.

Christie was on hand Monday when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County was christened Governor Chris Christie Drive. He joked that it’s an indication “you’re getting old when they start naming things after you.”

The Republican lives in nearby Mendham Township and served in the county government in the mid-1990s.

Christie easily won re-election in 2013 and was viewed as a top 2016 presidential contender. But his approval rating has plummeted in the wake of a scandal involving lane closures at the George Washington Bridge and his failed presidential bid.

He leaves office in January, when Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy takes over.