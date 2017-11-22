Christie announces $72M settlement with Volkswagen

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie says the state has reached at $72.2 million settlement with automaker Volkswagen.

Christie said in a statement Tuesday that the cash is in addition to a $69 million settlement reached with the auto company to resolve a separate lawsuit.

Christie says the cash announced Tuesday will come from federal trust to help public health and the environment.

The outgoing, two-term governor says the deal stems from Volkswagen’s decision to install devices on thousands of diesel vehicles in New Jersey that skirted emissions rules.

It has been more than a year since Volkswagen agreed to pay more than $20 billion to settle criminal charges and civil claims related to the company’s sale of nearly 600,000 cars with “defeat devices” designed to beat U.S. emissions tests.