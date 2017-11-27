Morrissey – Spent The Day In Bed

Iconic, influential, enigmatic, inspiring, seminal, pioneering, provocative, revered, forthright, romantic.. Morrissey is all this and much more. The BBC has cited him as “one of the most influential figures in the history of British pop”, whilst an NME poll declared The Smiths the “most influential act ever”, even topping the Beatles. Rolling Stone named him one of the greatest singers of all time in a recent poll, and noted that his “rejection of convention” in his vocal style and lyrics is the reason “why he redefined the sound of British rock for the past quarter-century”. In 1998, he was presented with the Ivor Novello Award for ‘Outstanding Contribution to British Music’.

The iconic frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey is widely credited as a seminal figure in British music, leading his former band to 15 studio, live and compilation albums in their short five years together, with Louder Than Bombs (1987), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986) and 5 other releases certified gold in the UK.

Since disbanding The Smiths, Morrissey has achieved even greater success as a solo artist launching a prolific career that has seen all 10 of his records enter the UK charts in the top ten, including three landing at #1.

