Police trying to trace source of loud banging noise

SAYREVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police are trying to trace the source of a loud banging noise that’s waking residents and causing dogs to bark in New Jersey.

Sayreville police say they started to receive reports on Monday about noises coming from nearby South Amboy. Police initially thought a private company hired to control the geese population was responsible, but the Middlesex County Parks Department said that was not the case. The investigation is ongoing.