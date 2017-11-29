Proposed rail extension to Newark airport goes before public

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The public gets its first chance to comment on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $1.7 billion plan to extend PATH train service to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Tuesday night’s meeting in Newark is the first of two in New Jersey’s largest city. It signals the beginning of an anticipated 18-month environmental permitting process. Construction would then take several more years. Currently, PATH trains from lower Manhattan terminate at Newark Penn Station and airport travelers switch to New Jersey Transit trains. The fact that New Jersey Transit offers service to the airport has prompted some at the Port Authority to criticize the project as redundant and unnecessary. Supporters including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka say the proposed new station in Newark’s South Ward can help revitalize that area.