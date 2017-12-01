Student suspended for bringing gun to school

ALLENTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials have suspended a student for bringing a handgun to Allentown High School.

In a statement to parents and faculty on Wednesday, Upper Freehold Regional School Superintendent Richard Fitzpatrick said the student will not be able to return for at least a year. Fitzpatrick says the investigation found no reason to believe the student wanted to harm anyone. The name of the student has not been released.