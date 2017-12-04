Bump stock ban moves forward in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving forward with legislation to ban bump stocks, like the one a gunman used in the Las Vegas concert shooting to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a rapid-shooting gun.

The proposal came in the days after the October massacre killed more than 50 people and injured 500. The legislation tightens New Jersey’s already tough gun laws. It advanced in an Assembly committee Thursday. In New Jersey it’s currently a crime to possess an assault rifle — a semi-automatic gun with certain features mimicking military weapons. It is also illegal to possess parts designed or intended to turn guns into such firearms. Lawmakers say their bill bars possessing the stocks explicitly. It also would make selling, shipping or disposing of them punishable by up to five years in prison, a $15,000 fine or both.