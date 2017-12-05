The Latest: Senator predicts New Jersey sports betting win

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey state Sen. Ray Lesniak is predicting that the Supreme Court will hand the state a victory in its yearslong efforts to legalize sports betting.

Lesniak said after listening to Monday’s arguments in Washington that he thinks the court will rule 7-2 or 6-3 in New Jersey’s favor. The Democratic lawmaker sponsored the bill that legalized sports betting in the state, prompting a lawsuit from the four major U.S. sports leagues and the NCAA that ultimately made its way to the Supreme Court. Lesniak says the likelihood of a ruling in the state’s favor is “not quite a slam dunk, but it’s about Tiger Woods and a 5-foot putt.” He says sports gambling will be a “lifeblood” for the struggling casinos in Atlantic City and for New Jersey’s racetracks.