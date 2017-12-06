Private New Jersey beach fears state will seize its business

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — A privately owned beach on New Jersey’s shore is contesting the state’s plan to build dunes on it, fearing the state’s real motive is to seize its business.

The latest challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to build or widen dunes along most of the state’s 127-mile coastline comes from a privately owned beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Risden’s Beach acknowledges the state’s right to build the dune, but fears the state will try to usurp its business if it wins the condemnation case. The state says it has no intention of operating Risden’s Beach, but the company’s lawyer says the state is claiming the legal right to do so. It’s the latest in a long line of court challenges to the project, nearly all of which have failed.