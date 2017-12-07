New Jersey eyes cutting horse tracks in on internet gambling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers want to give the state’s horse racing tracks a piece of the action on internet gambling.

The state Assembly is due to vote Thursday on a bill that would authorize tracks to offer internet gambling on their premises if they reach a partnership agreement with an Atlantic City casino or an online affiliate of a casino. Democratic Assemblyman Ralph Caputo says it’s a way to help the struggling racing industry with new revenue. Gamblers with internet betting accounts can already place bets from anywhere within New Jersey’s borders, and don’t need to go to a track to do so. Supporters envision track patrons placing online casino bets between races. The state Senate has not yet scheduled a vote on the measure.