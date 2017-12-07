Surf fisherman dies after being swept out to sea

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — A fisherman who was swept out to sea at the Jersey shore has died, hours after he was pulled from the water by rescuers.

National Parks Service spokeswoman Daphne Yun tells NJ.com the fisherman was apparently wading in the surf around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Sandy Hook National Gateway Recreation Area when he was swept out. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly before 10 a.m. Middletown police confirm a water rescue took place involving a fisherman but declined to comment further. Authorities haven’t released the fisherman’s identity pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.