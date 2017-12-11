Andreas Moe – Ocean (acoustic)

Two things to know about Swedish singer-songwriter Andreas Moe:

1)he grew up listening to Iron Maiden andneoclassical metal guitaristYngwie Malmsteen and 2)Andreas’Nettwerk debut EP Maybe It’s All We Dreamed Ofwas inspired while visiting nursing homes throughout Sweden and interviewing its residents.

While writing his latest EP, Andreas uncovered a true fountain of inspiration that affected him both musically and personally. Inspired by David Lynch’s The Interview Project, Andreas “got a proper education.”“I got tired of writing about my own experiences,” he admits. “I needed to see life from another perspective. My elders inspire me. I thought I’d interview them and see what they have to say regarding dreams, love, family, growing up, and all of that. It definitely gave me some other angles. When I walked out, my first thought was, ‘I need to appreciate life more.’Our decisions stick with us forever, so I want to make sure I don’t have any regrets.

