NJ Transit buses diverting after explosion in Manhattan

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal are diverting to other locations following an explosion in New York City.

NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city. Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honoring bus tickets into New York. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing. Passengers were evacuated as a precaution from the subway line where the explosion happened, near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. A person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries.