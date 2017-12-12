Panel Oks bill to keep casinos open during state shutdowns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A measure that would allow Atlantic City casinos to remain open throughout a state government shutdown has cleared another hurdle in the New Jersey legislature.

The measure — which also covers New Jersey’s racetracks — was approved Monday by a state senate committee. An identical bill has been introduced in the assembly, but a committee hearing there has not been scheduled. State law now allows casinos to keep their doors open for seven days after government shuts down. That limit was instituted in a measure passed in 2008 after a shutdown. The latest legislation would allow the gaming halls to stay open as long as a shutdown is ongoing.