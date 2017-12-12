Report: Firm buying Revel casino for $200M; owner denies it

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Wall Street ratings firm says a Colorado company is buying the former Revel casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for $200 million, but the mercurial owner of the shuttered casino insists there’s no deal.

Moody’s Investors Service issued a report Monday saying the $2.4 billion casino will reopen in May under the ownership of AC Ocean Walk LLC, a group controlled by developer Bruce Deifik. Moody’s says its report is based on talks with the buyers, who outlined their plans to the agency. But Glenn Straub bought Revel from bankruptcy for $82 million and insists he’s not selling it to anyone. He tells The Associated Press, “Categorically, there is no deal.” Deifik’s lawyer hasn’t responded to a request for comment.