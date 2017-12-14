Long Branch moves forward with urban revitalization plan

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Long Branch officials and a developer have agreed on a mixed-use redevelopment plan to revitalize a downtown portion of the New Jersey city.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Montville-based firm Long Branch Partners has agreed to build 590 apartments, a commercial space for stores and restaurants and 1,255 parking spaces in the city’s lower Broadway area. Long Branch Partners’ investment will total about $175 million. In turn, the city will provide a $5 billion redevelopment bond for road improvements. Long Branch administrator Kevin Hayes says city will develop two parking garages as well. Construction on the project will be divided into four phases.