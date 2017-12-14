Murphy names his pick to lead New Jersey’s treasury

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy says he is nominating a Democratic assemblywoman to be New Jersey’s next treasurer.

Murphy announced in Trenton on Wednesday that Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio is his pick for the state’s top fiscal job. Muoio represents the 15th Legislative District, which includes parts of Hunterdon and Mercer counties. The treasurer is responsible for helping the governor craft New Jersey’s budget and also oversees the state’s benefits programs, investments, lottery and pensions. Democrat from Pennington, Muoio serves as the director of economic development for Mercer County. She’s a former county freeholder and Pennington Borough Council member.She holds a law degree from Georgetown and was elected to the Assembly in 2015. If confirmed by the state Senate, Muoio would succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s treasurer, Ford Scudder.