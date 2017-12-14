NJ elementary school to remain closed because of mold

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — School district officials have decided to keep a New Jersey elementary school closed for the remainder of the school year because of severe mold problems.

The Courier-Post reports Monroe Township School District officials announced Wednesday that Holly Glen Elementary would remain closed for the duration of the 2017-2018 school year. Holly Glen had closed in October when officials found moisture issues around the school’s foundation. The district tested five other schools for mold following the discovery. Holly Glen students have been moved to Radix and Oak Knoll elementary schools along with Williamstown High School. According to district officials, the students will finish out the school year at those sites. District superintendent Charles Earling says a new HVAC system will be installed in the Holly Glen building.

