TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Parts of New Jersey are facing a snowy afternoon and evening that could slow the ride home from work.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from Ocean County south from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Forecasters say accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible. The National Weather Service says the rest of the state could see very light snow which could cause roads to be slippery.