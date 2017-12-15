Utility makes push for nuclear subsidies, drawing opposition

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature and outgoing Republican Gov. Chris Christie are considering enacting a subsidy for nuclear energy.

PSEG argues its nuclear plants are profitable but in danger of going into the red and shuttering in two years. Consumer advocacy and environmental groups are pushing back and say the legislation during the lame-duck session is rushed and unneeded. Lawmakers have begun drafting it. Christie says he would consider the idea, but doesn’t want a bill “larded” up with environmental priorities. The issue cuts across as many conflicting interest groups as it spans different levels of government and marketplaces. It has led to a late-year ad campaign, from both PSEG and advocacy groups.