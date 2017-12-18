Gov.-elect poses next to cutout of Chris Christie on beach

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is getting some pushback for posing next to a cardboard cutout of Gov. Chris Christie lounging on a beach last summer.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media during a Friday diplomatic trip to Puerto Rico that he was standing near the cutout in Glen Ridge on Thursday and “couldn’t resist.” Christie came under intense criticism after he was photographed on a publically closed beach over Fourth of July weekend due to a government shutdown. Some called Murphy’s action something expected on the campaign trail months ago, not weeks before the Democrat succeeds the Republican governor Jan. 16. NorthJersey.com reports that Christie said someone has to remind Murphy the campaign is over. He called it “disappointing because we’ve been so open and so welcoming to him.”