New Jersey state police SUV stolen; weapons, uniforms taken

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey say two weapons and New Jersey state police uniforms were taken from an unmarked troop car stolen over the weekend, and they may have been used in a robbery.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the white Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen Saturday night or early Sunday in the North Brunswick area. Investigators recovered the SUV late Sunday morning in North Brunswick and believe the uniforms and weapons may have been used in at least one armed robbery in Middlesex County earlier in the day. Details of the robbery weren’t provided. Police didn’t specify what type of weapons were taken from the vehicle. They are asking anyone concerned about an officer’s credentials to call 911 for verification.