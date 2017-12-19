APNewsBreak: No referendum on casino near NYC soon ‘if ever’

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Senate president says he doesn’t see the state asking voters again whether to authorize a casino near New York City “anytime soon, if ever.”

Steve Sweeney tells The Associated Press he doesn’t think the state Legislature will put a second referendum before voters in 2018 or 2019. And the owner of the Meadowlands Racetrack, where the new casino would go, says he’s prepared to wait five years or more to let voters approve the project. Jeff Gural tells the AP that if the referendum is defeated a second time, it will never be approved. Voters decisively rejected a ballot question in 2016 that would have authorized two new casinos in northern New Jersey. The state had to wait at least two years before trying again.