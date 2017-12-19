Staff Lists |
Dec 19, 2017
FM Flashback’s Top 10 Albums
Here is a list of the Top 10 album played on FM Flashback, Classic Rock from Brookdale Public Radio. Heard on 90.5 HD2 and at fmflashback.org
- The Chris Robinson Brotherhood – “Any Way You Love”
- Cheap Trick – “We’re All Right”
- Chuck Berry – “Chuck”
- Magpie Salute – “Magpie Salute”
- Gregg Allman – “Southern Blood”
- Neil Young – “Peace Trail”
- Sting – “57th & 9th”
- Robert Plant – “Carry Fire”
- Beck – “Colors”
- Van Morrison – “Roll With The Punches”