FM Flashback’s Top 10 Albums

Staff Lists | Dec 19, 2017

Here is a list of the Top 10 album played on FM Flashback, Classic Rock from Brookdale Public Radio.  Heard on 90.5 HD2 and at fmflashback.org

  1. The Chris Robinson Brotherhood –  “Any Way You Love”
  2. Cheap Trick – “We’re All Right”
  3. Chuck Berry –  “Chuck”
  4. Magpie Salute – “Magpie Salute”
  5. Gregg Allman – “Southern Blood”
  6. Neil Young – “Peace Trail”
  7. Sting – “57th & 9th”
  8. Robert Plant – “Carry Fire”
  9. Beck – “Colors”
  10. Van Morrison – “Roll With The Punches”