Jeff’s List of 2017
2017 Favorites.
In alphabetical order.
By first name.
Alex Dezen – Alex Dezen II
Allison Pierce – Year Of The Rabbit
Animal Years – Far From Home EP
Ari Hest – Natural
Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen/”Too Late” single
Blitzen Trapper – Wild And Reckless
BNQT – BNQT Volume 1
Bruce Cockburn – Bone On Bone
Canyon Ride – Wasting Time With Ghosts
Caroline Reese – Two Horses
Caroline Reese & The Drifting Fifth – Tenderfoot
Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins
Cory Branan – Adios
Craig Finn – We All Want The Same Things
Cranston Dean – High Beams
Dave Hause – Bury Me In Philly
David Ramirez – We’re Not Going Anywhere
Deal Casino – Deal Casino
Dispatch – America, Location 12
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Souvenir
Elbow – Little Fictions
Garland Jeffreys – 14 Steps To Harlem
Ghost Of Paul Revere – Monarch
Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome
Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven
Ha Ha Tonka – Heart Shaped Mountain
Hidden Cities – The Strange
Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow
Hodera – First Things First
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
Jesse Malin – Meet Me At The End Of The World
John Moreland – Big Bad Luv
Josh Ritter – Gathering
Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat
Kolars – Kolars
Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol 1
Liam Gallagher – As You Were
Lost Leaders – Heavy Lifting
Luna – A Sentimental Education
matt pond PA – Still Summer
Matthew Logan Vasquez – Does What He Wants
Matthew Ryan – Hustle Up Starlings
Matthew Sweet – Tomorrow Forever
Michael Askin – Road By The River
Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast
Modern Crowds – Modern Crowds
NHD – And The Devil Went Up To Portland
Nicole Atkins – Goodnight Rhonda Lee
Noah Gundersen – White Noise
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built The Moon
Old 97’s – Graveyard Whistling
Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution
Rick Barry – Curses, Maledictions & Harsh Reiterations
Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
Ryan Adams – Prisoner
Shannon McNally – Black Irish
Silver Torches – Let It Be A Dream
Skyeline – Something About Your Basement
Sweet Spirit – Saint Mojo
Tara Dente – The Gleaner
Ted Leo – The Hanged Man
The Afghan Whigs – In Spades
The Battery Electric – The Battery Electric EP
The Brixton Riot – Close Counts
The Clydes – So The Story Goes
The Doughboys – Front Street Rebels
The Feelies – In Between
The Front Bottoms – Going Grey
The Replacements – For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986
The Vansaders – No Matter What EP
The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding
The Waterboys – Out Of All This Blue
The White Buffalo – Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights
Them Vibes – Electric Fever
Thorcraft Cobra – The Distance
U2 – Songs Of Experience
Val Emmich – The Reminders (Inspired By The Novel)
Wesley Stace – Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding
Willie Nile – Positively Bob, Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan