Jeff’s List of 2017

2017 Favorites.

In alphabetical order.

By first name.

Alex Dezen – Alex Dezen II

Allison Pierce – Year Of The Rabbit

Animal Years – Far From Home EP

Ari Hest – Natural

Bash & Pop – Anything Could Happen/”Too Late” single

Blitzen Trapper – Wild And Reckless

BNQT – BNQT Volume 1

Bruce Cockburn – Bone On Bone

Canyon Ride – Wasting Time With Ghosts

Caroline Reese – Two Horses

Caroline Reese & The Drifting Fifth – Tenderfoot

Chuck Prophet – Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins

Cory Branan – Adios

Craig Finn – We All Want The Same Things

Cranston Dean – High Beams

Dave Hause – Bury Me In Philly

David Ramirez – We’re Not Going Anywhere

Deal Casino – Deal Casino

Dispatch – America, Location 12

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – Souvenir

Elbow – Little Fictions

Garland Jeffreys – 14 Steps To Harlem

Ghost Of Paul Revere – Monarch

Gizmodrome – Gizmodrome

Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven

Ha Ha Tonka – Heart Shaped Mountain

Hidden Cities – The Strange

Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow

Hodera – First Things First

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

Jesse Malin – Meet Me At The End Of The World

John Moreland – Big Bad Luv

Josh Ritter – Gathering

Juliana Hatfield – Pussycat

Kolars – Kolars

Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol 1

Liam Gallagher – As You Were

Lost Leaders – Heavy Lifting

Luna – A Sentimental Education

matt pond PA – Still Summer

Matthew Logan Vasquez – Does What He Wants

Matthew Ryan – Hustle Up Starlings

Matthew Sweet – Tomorrow Forever

Michael Askin – Road By The River

Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast

Modern Crowds – Modern Crowds

NHD – And The Devil Went Up To Portland

Nicole Atkins – Goodnight Rhonda Lee

Noah Gundersen – White Noise

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built The Moon

Old 97’s – Graveyard Whistling

Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution

Rick Barry – Curses, Maledictions & Harsh Reiterations

Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

Ryan Adams – Prisoner

Shannon McNally – Black Irish

Silver Torches – Let It Be A Dream

Skyeline – Something About Your Basement

Sweet Spirit – Saint Mojo

Tara Dente – The Gleaner

Ted Leo – The Hanged Man

The Afghan Whigs – In Spades

The Battery Electric – The Battery Electric EP

The Brixton Riot – Close Counts

The Clydes – So The Story Goes

The Doughboys – Front Street Rebels

The Feelies – In Between

The Front Bottoms – Going Grey

The Replacements – For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986

The Vansaders – No Matter What EP

The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

The Waterboys – Out Of All This Blue

The White Buffalo – Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights

Them Vibes – Electric Fever

Thorcraft Cobra – The Distance

U2 – Songs Of Experience

Val Emmich – The Reminders (Inspired By The Novel)

Wesley Stace – Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding

Willie Nile – Positively Bob, Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan