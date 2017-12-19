Report: Christie allies at NJ Transit got promotions, raises

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit has hired or promoted 10 employees with ties to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration in recent years, moves that all came with raises — including some as high as $70,000.

But the agency says no Christie administration worker was given special preference over career NJ Transit employees or other qualified candidates for any senior position. The Record reviewed months of legislative testimony, court documents and state employee salary data. It found most of the promotions occurred since 2014 and all but one of the 10 employees with Christie connections wound up making more than $100,000 at NJ Transit. They include a chief of compliance who makes more than her ousted predecessor and a deputy executive director who made more than the interim executive director at the time.