Asbury Park to host cat convention

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — An annual cat convention is making its debut in New Jersey in the new year.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Catsbury Park Cat Convention will take place April 7 and April 8 at Asbury Park’s Convention Hall. The nonprofit organization Catsbury Park is hosting the feline-filled event. According to the organization, the convention will feature seminars that include information on rescues and cat health. Cat lovers will have the opportunity to buy cat products and merchandise from vendors at the event. Some of social media’s famous furry stars are expected to attend the convention as well. Organizers say more information about the event will be released next month.