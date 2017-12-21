Christie calls for property tax write-off on state returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has less than a month left in office, but he’s proposing allowing letting New Jersey taxpayers write off their property taxes on state returns in light of Congress’ newly passed tax package.

The Republican said Wednesday at a Trenton news conference that his administration estimates the cost would be from $150 million to $170 million. He stopped short of saying he would push the measure in his remaining time. He leaves office Jan. 16. The GOP-led Congress on Wednesday passed the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, sending it to President Donald Trump. The measure ends the unlimited federal deduction for state and local income and sales taxes, allowing the deduction only up to $10,000. The change hits New Jersey hard since it has the highest property taxes nationwide.