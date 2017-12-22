Murphy picks ex-acting EPA chief as environmental leader

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy says he’s naming a former acting Environmental Protection Agency director to leader New Jersey’s counterpart department.

Murphy said Thursday at an event in Long Branch that Catherine McCabe is his pick to lead New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection. The department oversees state parks and open space programs and also is in charge of ensuring clean drinking water and cleaning up toxic sites. McCabe says it’s time for “New Jersey to lead again” and called on the state to work toward slowing climate change and increasing resiliency. McCabe briefly served as the EPA’s active director this year. She also served as the agency’s deputy assistant administrator overseeing compliance and as acting regional administrator over New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.