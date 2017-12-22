Your Radio Daddy’s Favorites of 2017

1. Chris Stapleton “From A Room, Vols. 1 & 2”

2. Nicole Atkins “Goodnight Rhonda Lee”

3. “Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie”

4. LCD Soundsystem “American Dream”

5. Beck “Colors”

6. The Waterboys “Out of All this Blue”

7. Bob Seger “I Knew You When”

8. Steven Wilson “To the Bone”

9. The Feelies “In Between”

10. Gorillaz “Humanz”

Top Reissues and Historical Albums

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds “Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds” (3 CDs/DVD)

Elvis Presley “A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings”

Jethro Tull “Songs from the Wood 40th Anniversary Edition: The Country Set” (3 CDs with Steven Wilson stereo remix, associated recordings, and a 1977 concert from the Capital Center, Landover, MD; 2 DVDs with 5.1 and stereo Steven Wilson remixes, original album mix, original quad mix, and video of complete Capital Center concert in stereo and 5.1)

Brian Eno 45 RPM vinyl reissues (“Here Come the Warm Jets,” “Another Green World,” “Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy),” and “Before and After Science”)

Cool Film Scores

Michael Giacchino “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Mark Mothersbaugh “Thor Ragnarok”

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis “Wind River”

Patrick Doyle “Murder on the Orient Express”