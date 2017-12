1 LCD SOUNDSYSTEM American Dream

2 SPOON Hot Thoughts

3 THE NATIONAL Sleep Well Beast

4 ALVVAYS Antisocialites

5 ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK The Punishment Of Luxury

6 WAXAHATCHEE Out In The Storm

7 THE DISTRICTS Popular Manipulations

8 THE SUBURBS Hey Muse!

9 RIDE Weather Diaries

10 ARCADE FIRE Everything Now