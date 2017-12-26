Winds scuttle Washington’s crossing despite kids’ efforts

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The kids did their part, but Mother Nature had the final say in scuttling the annual Christmas Day trip across the Delaware River by George Washington and his troops.

Organizers said high winds Monday prompted cancellation of the annual reenactment, which draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. The National Weather Service says winds have been gusting 45 or 50 mph or even a bit more in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Low water levels in the river originally threatened to cancel the trip by re-enactors in their wooden Durham boats. But Philadelphia Waterborne, a nonprofit that teaches boat-building skills to middle- and high-school students, provided six handmade, 12-foot rowboats that could have made it across.