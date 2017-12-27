Asbury Park to renovate boardwalk

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Asbury Park has announced plans for upgrades to the city’s boardwalk.

The Asbury Park Press reports the city is accepting business proposals for a $400,000 wooden plank replacement project. According to city officials, contract proposals are due Thursday. City Manager Michael Capabianco says the city replaces boardwalk planks annually. The planks are expected to have a lifespan between three and seven years. Developer Madison Marquette is renovating two boardwalk pavilions in a separate project. Company spokesman Adam Nelson says the firm will add more commercial space and new restaurants. A new rooftop entertainment space has also been included in the renovation project.