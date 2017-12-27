Couple, dog found apparently shot to death; 2nd dog wounded

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a couple and one of their dogs were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a New Jersey home on Christmas Eve.

Police and prosecutors said 55-year-old Thomas Vuocolo and 47-year-old Cindy Marcinczyk were found dead at about 9 p.m. Sunday in their home in the Cliffwood Beach section of Old Bridge Township. Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said in a statement that the investigation is still going on but “law enforcement has determined that there is no outstanding threat to the public.” Autopsies by the county medical examiner are planned. Old Bridge police said a dog was also found dead and a second dog that sustained a gunshot wound was taken to an animal hospital and is recovering. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.