New Jersey school district adds armed police officers

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is adding armed police officers to its security plan.

The East Brunswick school board decided the officers will supplement its existing staff of 71 security guards, who are all retired police officers. The action comes after a shooting left 17 students and faculty dead at a school in Florida and also follows the arrest of an East Brunswick high school student who is accused of posting an online threat. A parent and a student alerted school officials about the threat and the student was charged with making a terroristic threat. Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday will hold a news conference about school security preparedness.