Murphy set to sign bill allocating $7.5M to women’s health

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign legislation setting aside about $7.5 million in funding for family-planning and women’s health.

It will be the first bill Murphy signs into law since succeeding Republican Chris Christie earlier this year. It’s a small fraction of the state’s nearly $35 billion budget, but the legislation has taken on political significance during the Christie’s administration. Christie, a Republican, vetoed similar legislation throughout his two terms, saying the funding circumvented the budget process. But this year, Murphy has said he would sign legislation restoring funding to family-planning services, like Planned Parenthood. Democrats who control the Legislature say funding is needed for preventive care, including breast and cervical cancer screenings. The legislation bars funding from being used for abortions.