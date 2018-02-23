New Jersey’s biggest teacher’s union opposes arming teachers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s biggest teacher’s union says it’s “adamantly opposed” to suggestions that teachers should carry guns as a deterrent to school attacks.

New Jersey Education Association President Marie Blistan announced the group’s stance in a statement issued Thursday. She said that turning schools into arsenals will put children and staff more at risk of becoming victims of gun violence. She also said schools should be safe havens for learning and development, not become armed fortresses of fear. Blistan also called on politicians to “stop cowering before the gun lobby.” President Donald Trump says he believes the proposal could “solve the problem” of school shootings, by making potential attackers think twice. He has noted that some airline pilots have carried concealed weapons since the attacks of September 11, 2001.