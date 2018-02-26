Dumptruck – Money

Dumptruck, formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1983 by guitarists and singers Seth Tiven and Kirk Swan, is – for lack of a better turn of a phrase—the band that wouldn’t die. Coming quickly out of the gate in the college radio heyday that was the early 1980s, critics and fans alike responded to Tiven and Swan’s earliest efforts, 1984’s D is for Dumptruck and 1986’s Positively Dumptruck, with rave reviews.

A following quickly grew, but the wear and tear of years on the road led to Swan deciding to part ways with the band in late ’86. Tiven, faced with calling it quits or carrying on did the only thing he knew to do—soldier on. Now based out of Austin, Texas and with a rotating collection of steady bandmates, Tiven has released four studio albums in the years since.

From 1987’s critically acclaimed for the country to 2001’s muscular Lemmings Travel to the Sea, Tiven has stayed true to his original muse—powerfully personal songs floating on an endless wave of driving guitar. Wrecked is the first album of new material from Dumptruck in 17 years.

https://www.facebook.com/Dumptruck-237198627117/

http://www.dumptruck-music.com/

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)