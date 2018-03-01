All (lobbyists) aboard: Officials embark on annual trek

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey business leaders, lawmakers and lobbyists are boarding a Washington-bound train for their annual schmooze-fest and pilgrimage to the nation’s capital.

The state Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday is more than eight decades old. It gives some of the state’s most influential business leaders almost unfettered access to New Jersey’s top elected officials during the nearly four-hour train trip from Newark to Washington. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy won’t be on the train himself. But he’s speaking during an evening dinner that also features Democratic U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez along with members of the congressional delegation. Murphy told reporters on Wednesday that he will sketch the outlines of his first budget, which he’s set to unveil later this month.